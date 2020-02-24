Snapdragon 865-powered Realme X50 Pro 5G phone debuts in India

After days of teasing, Realme launched the flagship X50 Pro 5G in New Delhi on February 24.

Realme X50 Pro sports a 6.44-inch Samsung super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It has peak brightness up to 1000 nits, 90 Hz display refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, close to 92% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with HDR10+ support, the DCI-P3 color gamut, the anti-glare display and has maximum contrast ratio of 2000000:1. It comes with new E3 luminescent material, which reduces blue light by 37.5% and power consumption by 5%, the company claims.

Inside, Realme X50 Pro houses 7nm class Snapdragon 865 octa-core (with Kryo 585 cores) chipset and is aptly backed by five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System, 5th generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Adreno 650 GPU, which is touted offer desktop-level gaming on mobile. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.0+Turbo write+HPB), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,200mAh battery with support for Type-C 65W SuperDart Charger. With just three minutes of charging, the phone can play an entire movie.



Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India (Photo Credit: Realme.com)



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Realme X50 Pro boasts quad-camera module--with 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera (with Samsung GW1, 1/1.72-inch lens, 26mm pixel size, FOV 78.6-degree field of view, f/1.8, 6P lens)+8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera (with 15.7mm pixel size, FOV 119-degree, f/2.3, 5P lens, 3cm focus)+12MP Tele camera (54.0mm, f/2.5, 5P lens)+2MP B&W Portrait Camera (with FOV 88.8-degree, f/2.4). It comes with 20x zoom support.

On the front, it features dual-cameras-- primary Sony 32MP wide-angle camera (with Sony IMX 616 sensor, FOV 80.4-degree, f/2.5, 5P lens) and a 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with FOV 105-degree, f/2.2, 5P lens).

It has 5G support, but...

Prospective Indian Realme X50 Pro buyer will have to wait long, probably two years to experience the super-fast internet, as there no 5G infrastructure in place in India.

But, given the specifications of the phone, it can outlast for three years if not more, provided it doesn't get physically damaged. And, whenever the 5G connectivity becomes a reality in India, Realme X50 Pro owners will surely be among the first to experience it.

However, Realme X50 Pro supports international 5G bands and this means, consumers when they visit select cities America, Europe, Korea and other global top metros, can enjoy the lightning-fast internet.

Realme X50 Pro series supports SA and NSA dual-mode 5G networking along with the mainstream frequency bands for global 5G connectivity, including n1, n41, n78, and n79, to achieve dual-mode quad-band full support of 5G. It not only supports dual SIM and dual standby, but also allows the device to remain connected to both 4G and 5G at the same time. Either one of the two SIM cards can be activated as the primary 5G SIM card, the company claims.

With 5G connectivity, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed internet anywhere between 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just a few seconds. Also, people can enjoy HDR video content on multimedia streaming apps without any buffering.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available in two colors and three RAM (LPDDR5)+Storage (UFS 3.0+Turbo write+HPB) configuration-- 6GB RAM+128GB, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 12GB RAM+256GB storage-- for Rs 37, 999 (6GB + 128GB), Rs 39,999 (8GB + 128GB), and Rs 44,999 (12GB + 256GB), respectively. All the variants will available for purchase on Flipkart and realme.com at 6:00 pm on February 24.

Realme X50 Pro vs competition

Considering the price and specifications, Realme X50 Pro is a compelling buy. It will certainly give top-tier brands a run for the money. The new device will be competing with OnePlus 7T Pro (review), Asus ROG Phone 2 (review), Apple iPhone 11 (review) and Samsung Galaxy S20 series, among others.