So much light I love this night

The festival of lights has come,

That brings happiness to all

And sorrow to none.

The victory of good over evil,

That brings a smile on the faces of the people.

We worship god,

So that we can fear not.

The bursting of crackers,

The sounds of children’s laughter.

The gifts and sweets from loved ones,

The love they give us in tons.

It’s the arrival of the festival of lights,

Let’s make our city shine bright.