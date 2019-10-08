Sony announces PlayStation 5 details, out late 2020

Varun HK
Varun HK, DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2019, 18:05pm ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2019, 18:42pm ist

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan on Tuesday announced that the next PlayStation will be called PlayStation 5, with a target launch date of holiday season 2020.

In a blog post, Ryan revealed details of the upcoming console's new controller design, saying that it will feature haptic feedback, replacing the rumbling feature present in the current DualShock 4 controller that ships with the PlayStation 4. This, he says, will allow players to feel a broader range of feedback, like crashing into a wall in a race car feeling much different than making a tackle on the football field, in addition to allowing sensing a variety of textures.

Another design element Ryan announced is adaptive triggers, with the platform incorporating it into the L2/R2 triggers. This, in combination with haptic feedback, allows developers to program the resistance of the triggers so that players can feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain. Ryan said that developers have begun getting an early version of the new controller.

In addition to the blog post, Wired revealed that the PlayStation 5 will feature a revamped user interface, with lead architect Mike Cerny saying that it will show what a player can do in a given game, be it seeing what activity they can join in a multiplayer game or what mission they can do in a single-player game, and what rewards it will offer. This is in contrast with the PlayStation 4 UI, which has received criticism for being too bare-bones from some players.

Earlier this year, Sony had announced key details of the PlayStation 5's technical specifications, with the system being powered by a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a Navi GPU. Cerny had also announced that the PS5 would support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, which saw its introduction to mainstream computing in Nvidia's Turing GPU lineup, alongside a new, custom SSD design promising significant gains in load times.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

    DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
    GET IT
    Sony
    PlayStation
    gaming
    DH Tech
    Comments (+)
     