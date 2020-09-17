Sony demos PlayStation 5 games in new showcase; announces price, release dates

After months of speculations, leaks and rumours, Sony has finally announced the price and release date of its next-generation game console, the PlayStation 5.

At its latest PS5 showcase, which showed demos and announcements of several games coming to the system, the company announced that the console will retail for $499 for the physical edition, which features a 4K Blu-ray drive, and $399 for the digital edition.

The company also announced the prices of the accessories and peripherals which will be sold alongside the PS5:

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – $69.99

Pulse 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones - $99.99

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments - $59.99

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease - $29.99

DualSense Charging Station - $29.99

The console releases on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, while it releases on November 19 everywhere else barring China.

The console will compete with Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S, which are priced at $499 (Rs 49,990) and $299 (Rs 34,990) respectively. The new Xbox consoles release on November 10 worldwide.

Among the games shown off in the showcase were the first gameplay demos of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which you can see below:

Among the new announcements was a special edition of Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 and a new trailer of Resident Evil Village, a new demo of Arkane's Deathloop, the first trailer of a game set in the Harry Potter universe (though predating the main series it by a century or so) called Hogwarts Legacy, an unsettling teaser for a new Five Nights at Freddy's, Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI, and closed with an too brief teaser for a new God of War, which comes out in 2021.

Sony also announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West, which were previously announced as PS5 exclusives, will also launch on PS4. "While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive," the company said in a blog post.