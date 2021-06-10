Sony launches Airpeak S1 drone for photography

Sony, earlier this year had teased the company's first-ever concept drone camera setup dubbed as Airpeak S1 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 in January.

Now, the commercial variant of the Airpeak S1 is set to make its way to the market this fall in September.

The new Airpeak S1 comes with four rotating fans and promises to get stable dynamic videos and precise still images too. Sony says it can be stable in air with a wind speed of up to 44.7 miles per hour, which’s equivalent to 20m/s.

As far as its speed, it can reach a max speed of 55.9mph (25m/s) with a maximum angular velocity of 180-degree/s and an altitude angle up to 55-degree. With a single charge, it can remain airborne for 22 minutes without a payload. However, with the heavy payload, it can fly for up to 12 minutes.



The new Airpeak S1 drone with Alpha camera. Credit: Sony



It comes equipped with an obstacle braking function by multi-directional sensing. Also, comes with a vision sensing processor with an original algorithm for real-time 3D spatial awareness.

"Airpeak S1’s propulsion device is designed in-house to achieve maximum flight performance and energy efficiency. The powerful yet lightweight brushless motor optimizes 17-inch propellers for maximum power and minimum energy loss, and the Electric Speed Controller (ESC) is carefully designed to regulate the whole system for peak efficiency. By integrating this propulsion device to the information from the sensors, it realized increased stability and highly responsive flight control system," the company said.

Consumers can make use of 'Airpeak Flight' mobile app to control the aircraft, camera, and gimbal in-flight.



Airpeak drone system control. Credit: Sony



It is built to carry Sony's top-of-the-line mirrorless cameras such as A7S Mark III, FX3, and the Alpha 1 with 8L recording capability.

It costs $9,000, but consumers have to buy the gimbal, supporting accessories, and the camera separately. There is no official word if the Sony Airpeak S1 drone will be available in India in September.

Watch Sony's new Airpeak S1 drone in action:

