Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order to start again in India this week

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 in India in February, several months after the global debut. The delay was justified as the Japanese company along with other rivals in the consumer electronics industry are facing chipset crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020.

It is believed that the businesses will struggle to bridge the supply-demand gap until 2022.

In surprising news, Sony has announced to commence to take orders for PlayStation 5 console in India from May 27 (12:00 pm) onwards. However, there will be just one model (PS5 with Blue-Ray Disc) up for grabs for Rs 49,999 only on the Shop at Sony website.

However, Sony's retail partners Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and others have not confirmed the availability of the PS5 in their respective stores in India.

Also, there is no word on when the PS5 digital edition (Rs 39,999) will be available for sale in India.

For the uninitiated, the new PS5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

