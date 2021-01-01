Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order to start on Jan 12 in India

The long-awaited Sony PlayStation 5 is all set to hit stores in India early next month, the company confirmed.

Sony's new-generation PS gaming console will be up for pre-order from January 12 at 12:00 pm and will go on sale on February 2.

Interested consumers can order PS5 on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorized retail partners.

Sony PS5 digital edition will cost Rs 39,990, and the Blu-ray Disc Drive model is priced at Rs 49,990. The company will also be offering accessories with prices ranging between Rs 2,590 and Rs 5,990

Additionally, there will several exclusive deals on popular gaming titles such as Demon's Souls, Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, and more.

Sony PlayStation 5 series with official accessories. Credit: Sony



Sony PS5 is powered by a custom processor and graphics engine to offer an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony's new gaming console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

