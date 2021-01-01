Sony PS5 pre-order to start on January 12 in India

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order to start on Jan 12 in India

Sony PlayStation will hit stores in India on February 2

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 12:04 ist

The long-awaited Sony PlayStation 5 is all set to hit stores in India early next month, the company confirmed.

Sony's new-generation PS gaming console will be up for pre-order from January 12 at 12:00 pm and will go on sale on February 2.

Interested consumers can order PS5 on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorized retail partners.

Sony PS5 digital edition will cost Rs 39,990, and the Blu-ray Disc Drive model is priced at Rs 49,990. The company will also be offering accessories with prices ranging between Rs 2,590 and Rs 5,990

Additionally, there will several exclusive deals on popular gaming titles such as Demon's Souls, Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, and more.

Read more | Complete price details of PS5, accessories, and gaming titles


Sony PlayStation 5 series with official accessories. Credit: Sony

Sony PS5 is powered by a custom processor and graphics engine to offer an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony's new gaming console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller. 

Must read | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Sony
PlayStation
Xbox
Microsoft

What's Brewing

'Solo Brathuke So Better' lives up to expectations

'Solo Brathuke So Better' lives up to expectations

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

A 12-year-old’s letter to her post-pandemic self

A 12-year-old’s letter to her post-pandemic self

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 