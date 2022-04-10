Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Living rooms are the heart of the home, irrespective of their size; they house laughter, surprises, and meaningful conversations. If styled right, a small living room can seem just as extravagant as a large one by look and character. The secret lies in the correct layering of various textures, cohesive organization, minimal build, and muted backdrops that make the statements shine through without overwhelming the small space.

Less is more

Minimalism is the key to styling small spaces. Scale down the living room furniture from hefty sofas to compact settees and make room for singular statement pieces. It is best to avoid excessive layering of interior accessories such as throws, quilts, and tapestries, as they weigh down a space. Try a custom layout such as a 3-seater paired with a solo accent chair, a modest tea table, and a sleek chandelier, all adorned in solid textures and metal sheen, to wrap up a balanced aesthetic scene.

Go for low back pieces

Drawing the eye up is the first trait that gives the appearance of a large space. High clearance between the interior elements and the ceiling can expand the space’s view and make it more breathable even when curtailed by a compact shell. Try introducing stout elements like low sofas and chairs, pouffes, floor lamps, and consoles, and bring the backdrop further into the vision. Make the walls pop up in harmony with tamed, symmetric wallpaper patterns like damask or geometric prints. Experiment with fluted, tufted, or channelled upholstery to bring a glam flavour to the petite pieces.

Choose a neutral colour palette

An interior style is all about the canvas. The shades of beige, peach, ivory, taupe, tan, and more can be used as plain or self-designed textures to breathe volume into the space. Lighter, more neutral wall backdrops make perfect frames for small living spaces—the white blends let the natural light bounce about the space and instil a feeling of openness and grandiosity. Coordinate the floors and the wall for a seamless view of the space and its signature elements.

Make room for the reflection

A room’s expanse is based on how we view it. Mirrors and other reflective surfaces can create an illusion of a large space by throwing an alternate vision. These mirrors can be freestanding pieces as in a floor mirror, part of the wall as in a wall mirror, or a part of other décor arrangements such as a gallery wall, a signature vintage mirror, or a collectable. Layering the lighting elements along the reflective areas can add a dramatic twist to the space.

Invest in custom made convertibles

Transitional furniture leaves the most minimal footprint on a space. Multipurpose, convertible furnishings that resonate with the space’s character are ideal for small living rooms where function comes before form. Try and experiment with a smart range of Murphy tables for a working nook, mirror cabinets for hidden storage, and ottomans for miscellaneous needs.

Go Alfresco

An inside-out plan is the door to extra space. Opening up the walls and inviting the outdoors to the interior can give an unrestricted vision, boosting the look and feel of the area. Introduce taller and wider fenestrations with French windows or seamless curtain walls. Create a wholesome set-up with a garden swing, planters, and deck flooring in the balconies or sit-outs.

(Interior Designer Punam Kalra is the Creative Director of I'm The Centre for Applied Arts.)