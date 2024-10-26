Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

Story about twins with no ace up its sleeve

Kriti Sanon plays Saumya and Shailee — Seeta Aur Geeta with none of the latter’s cheek or wit.
Rashmi Vasudeva
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 03:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 03:07 IST
Entertainment NewsKriti SanonSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us