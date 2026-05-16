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Stress aggravates skin conditions: How to cope in the digital world

Mental health should be a part of skincare today, says dermatologist Dr Mukta Sachdev.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 20:59 IST
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