Strict lockdown in West Bengal containment zones for seven days: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that initially lockdown will be enforced in containment zones in the state following which the situation will be reviewed and future course of action will be decided.

Her comments came a day after the state government announced that “strict lockdown” will be enforced in containment across Bengal from 5 pm on Thursday. However, the notification did not mention for how many days lockdown will continue.

“For now the lockdown will continue for seven days after which the situation will be reviewed,” said Mamata. She was speaking at a meeting at the state Secretariat with doctor’s and Health Department officials.

Expressing her concern over many people not wearing masks while stepping outside the Chief Minister said that police will have to deal with the problem strictly. However, Mamata said that she does not want to impose any fines on those who are not wearing masks as it would create a financial burden on the people.

“Police have to deal with this strictly. When they see anyone stepping outside without wearing a mask they should immediately send that person back home and not allow him to go out until he or she wears a mask,” said Mamata.

Earlier in the day the Chief Minister said that she was shocked with the CBSE’s decision of citizenship, partition and federalism from the curriculum in a bid to rationalise during the pandemic.

“Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis. We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry,GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost,” tweeted Mamata.