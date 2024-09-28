‘Students with challenges need to feel supported’

Dr Pratima Murthy, director and senior professor of psychiatry, Nimhans, tells DH’s Udbhavi Balakrishna that proper orientation of students, counselling cells, buddy system, mentoring, support for disadvantaged students, and referral to treatment are some of the steps the higher education institutes can take to prevent suicides on campuses.
Excerpts:
Entrance examinations are known to be very competitive, and their preparations are quite stressful. But what does drive the students towards such extreme steps even after getting into premier institutes?
There are huge expectations around acing examinations, even though the reality is that the chances of qualifying is limited to a few. This results in a state of utter disappointment and a sense of extreme devaluation of self. If one is not prepared to handle the pressures of higher education, or if they have feelings of non-acceptance or a sense of marginalisation, real or perceived exclusion, isolation, lack of support, expectations from self and supervisors, difficulty in managing simultaneous personal and professional issues, coming in with a socio-cultural disadvantage, biological vulnerability, and feelings of incompetence, they are all risk factors, particularly when they occur in combination. The fear of being perceived as weak and the lack of awareness of how to access help are barriers to help-seeking.
Examination systems also need to be re-examined from time to time, as also the mentality that success only means one or two professional pursuits. This is misplaced and young people and their families need to understand that based on one's interests and competencies, there are many other options to pursue in current times.
What can parents do to help their children cope with such pressures and prevent suicidal ideation?
Enabling open communication, encouraging their children to voice their concerns without feeling judged or perceived as weak, helping emotionally or behaviourally vulnerable children by providing support, and getting professional help are some of the strategies parents can adopt. It is also important that parents guide their children on what they would like to pursue, rather than make forced choices based purely on parental expectations to the exclusion of interest and ability.
Some institutes have devised wellness initiatives, mentorship programs or screening for mental health concerns. How must some of these initiatives be standardised to tackle different issues?
Initiatives can be looked at akin to a traffic light: green zone strategies that focus on wellness, developing resilience and focusing on mental well-being. Amber zone includes addressing psychological distress either through self-help or reaching out to informal or formal support. Red zone would encompass severe distress and psychiatric disorders, which may need urgent attention.
What policies can institutions such as IITs put in place to help students cope with stressors and aid in suicide prevention?
Given that adolescents are at a higher risk, programs focusing on their well-being, addressing lifestyle-related issues, including the use of substances, handling relationships, addressing temperament and helpful problem-solving techniques, and optimistic planning with alternative options can all help to reduce the turmoil common in this phase.
Proper student orientation, counselling cells, buddy system, mentoring, support for disadvantaged students, referral to treatment, and follow-up are some strategies. Allowing people to express distress without fear of stigma as well as fear of adverse academic outcomes is important. Finally, students with severe challenges also need to feel supported and guided on career progression and change, without feeling a sense of devaluation or failure. We must not forget that with support, most adolescents learn to cope with challenges and grow into mature and competent adults.
How can the National Suicide Prevention Strategy be strictly implemented to reduce student suicide rates?
Just as the causes of suicide are manifold, responses also need to be at multiple levels: from strengthening life skills in the youth to building supportive environments and structures for wellness and stress mitigation; access to helplines like Tele Manas, networks for care and management of persons with psychiatric disorders; reducing access to means of suicide and in the larger context, addressing socio-economic drivers like poverty, financial hardships, substance misuse. Providing support to people who attempt suicide and survive is critical to prevent reattempt as is supporting families who lose a dear one to suicide. Responsible media reporting and avoiding sensationalism is important to prevent suicide contagion.