‘Students with challenges need to feel supported’

Excerpts:

Entrance examinations are known to be very competitive, and their preparations are quite stressful. But what does drive the students towards such extreme steps even after getting into premier institutes?

There are huge expectations around acing examinations, even though the reality is that the chances of qualifying is limited to a few. This results in a state of utter disappointment and a sense of extreme devaluation of self. If one is not prepared to handle the pressures of higher education, or if they have feelings of non-acceptance or a sense of marginalisation, real or perceived exclusion, isolation, lack of support, expectations from self and supervisors, difficulty in managing simultaneous personal and professional issues, coming in with a socio-cultural disadvantage, biological vulnerability, and feelings of incompetence, they are all risk factors, particularly when they occur in combination. The fear of being perceived as weak and the lack of awareness of how to access help are barriers to help-seeking.

Examination systems also need to be re-examined from time to time, as also the mentality that success only means one or two professional pursuits. This is misplaced and young people and their families need to understand that based on one's interests and competencies, there are many other options to pursue in current times.