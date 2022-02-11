Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Sneakers, irrespective of how expensive or over the top they are, have never been as much in demand as they are now. Once a symbol of athleticism, they have almost surpassed their primary function to become voguish objects of desire.

Sociologist Yuniya Kawamura explains in her book "Sneakers: Fashion, Gender, and Subculture” that this shift began in 1984 with the launch of Nike Air Jordans. This gave rise to the commodification of sneakers and their desirability as status items, fuelled by celebrity endorsements. Today, whether it's the Yeezys, Jordans, or Dunks–sneakers have witnessed an aggressive increase in demand across the world.

The global sneaker market was valued at approximately $70 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach $102 billion by 2025. A report by Invest India said the country's footwear market is estimated to reach $15.5 billion by 2024, from $10.6 billion in 2019.

Abbas Zaveri, Managing Director at HypeFly, which started off in 2019 as a sneaker reselling page on Instagram, and is now a full-fledged sneaker and streetwear store, says that the number of sneakers released in India has grown exponentially in the last two years.

“The numbers of sneaker resellers have also grown,” he said. “The business of reselling is a lucrative one so there are many players in the market. Also, when a new seller joins the market, they bring a few customers with them. As a result, the sneaker market in the country has seen tremendous growth recently."

Here are five "kicks" sneakerheads should look out for in 2022.

Drake x Nike Hot Step Air Terra

The Drake x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, a collaboration between rapper Drake and one of the world’s biggest sneaker brands, has left sneakerheads excited. The pair features a clean look, with white leather uppers and white soles.

Adidas EQT Elevation ‘Kobe Dunk Contest’

Kobe Bryant wore the Adidas EQT Elevation in vibrant Lakers purple during his winning performance in the ’97 Slam Dunk Contest. The shoe, which has since been renamed the Crazy 97, is set to be re-released this year.

Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’

This black and white pair was flaunted by Michael Jordan during the 1997 NBA playoffs. It was originally released in 1997 and will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The 2022 retro edition of the pair includes red accents and silver eyelets from the original.

New Balance 990v6

The New Balance 990v6 arrives in the signature Grey makeup featuring a mesh build with suede overlays. Other details include a 990 badge on the lateral side of the heel, a new heel clip on the rear atop an updated sole unit.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha”

Rapper Travis Scott and Jordan Brand will be collaborating in 2022 with two more upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low colourways. The sneakers opt for a heavily-white and off-white arrangement. Toe boxes, mid-foot panels, tongues, and collars, indulge in the preceding Air Jordan 1 Low‘s titular “Dark Mocha” tone.