BJP knows people are angry, hence change of CM: Hardik Patel

How do you look at the changes in the state BJP government, especially the induction of seven from Patidar community including the chief minister in the new government?

First of all, a government has to be inclusive and it can’t be made of one particular group of people. Secondly, it shows how badly the BJP government has failed in running the state. BJP knows that people are angry, it knows that it has failed at all fronts and that’s the reason they changed the government but the real change of government will happen in 2022 with Congress coming back to power. To say that only Patidars are angry is wrong. In fact, the 6.5 crore Gujaratis are upset with the BJP government. The ruling party has nothing to show to the people for seeking votes.

What possibly could be the reasons behind BJP’s move?

There are only two reasons: Failure at all fronts in governance and an anti-incumbency. You see, Ford company has announced closure of its manufacturing unit in Sanand (Ahmedabad), rendering thousands of youths associated with the industry jobless. Government is offering no solution. Everyone knows how badly the government handled coronavirus pandemic. The Vijay Rupani government did nothing. When experienced leaders like Nitin Patel (former deputy chief minister), education minister Bhupendra Chudasama, etc, couldn’t do anything special, what do you expect from these freshers? The change is, therefore, an attempt to beat anti-incumbency.

What is it for Congress? Why hasn’t the party found a replacement for the state president, leader of the opposition?

Congress is forming the government in December 2022. One has to understand that the Congress, despite being out of power for 25 years, has garnered more than a crore votes in 2017 polls. The party workers have already hit the ground, reaching out to people affected by coronavirus. As far as finding replacement and filling posts of the state committee are concerned, talks are going on. Since we are a democratic party, unlike the BJP which only imposes its decision on workers, we have to hear all voices and finalise the names. Our party doesn’t have a slave mentality like the BJP, where there is no place for negotiations. Party leaders are contemplating and soon we will be able to fill those posts. We have our state president (Amit Chavda) and leader of opposition (Paresh Dhanani), still working for the party. Finding their replacement is a process which is going on. In all, I would like to say that in 2022, Congress is forming the government.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is emerging as a major force in the state, working hard to build its cadre. Will it eclipse Congress’ prospects?

AAP is here to help the BJP and damage Congress. One can see a whole design in it. AAP is only targeting to divert voters, who are angry with BJP, to its fold, who would have otherwise voted for Congress. This may eventually help the BJP. There is a `setting’ between BJP and AAP. If you don’t believe me, check what the AAP did at Kalvad in Jamnagar district (The two AAP taluk panchayat members abstained from voting, helping the BJP wrest president and vice-president posts from Congress). I am telling you that AAP and BJP are from the same team. AAP has lots of money, where are they getting it from-Delhi.

