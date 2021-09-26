BJP vs Congress: Name changers or game changers?

Between them, BJP and Congress both have changed Chief Ministers in four states; BJP has done in three – Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand (twice this year), and Congress in Punjab.

Out of these, three go to polls next year – Punjab and Uttarakhand in February-March and Gujarat the year-end, while Karnataka will see polls in mid-2023. Will these changes in CMs have the desired impact?

In Karnataka and Punjab, stalwarts like Yediyurappa and Capt Amarinder Singh have been removed. In Uttarakhand, BJP has, after two changes, settled on a young Pushkar Dhami while a low profile Bhupendra Patel is the party’s choice to woo Patidar voters in Gujarat.

Time will test whether the newbies emerge champions and live up to the expectations. DH takes a look at changes in all these four states here:

