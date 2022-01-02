Cautious optimism amidst Omicron uncertainty

The available data does not offer convincing evidence that the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) criteria of a durable and sustainable growth recovery has been met, suggesting a dimming likelihood of policy normalisation commencing as early as February 2022. While we are cautiously optimistic that the economic recovery in India will gain durability in the coming year, we are watchful of the evolving impact of the Omicron variant.

In the December 2021 policy review, the MPC remarked that the ongoing domestic recovery needs sustained policy support to make it more broad-based. To gauge whether the recovery is broadening, we have compared the performance of indicators in October-November 2021 with the pre-Covid levels of October-November 2019. Similar to the trend in Q2 FY2022, the volumes of seven of the 13 high frequency indicators rose above their pre-Covid levels in October-November 2021, including GST e-way bills generation, non-oil exports, rail freight traffic, Coal India Limited output, electricity generation, petrol consumption and ports cargo traffic.

However, the volumes of six of the 13 high frequency indicators contracted in October-November 2021 relative to October-November 2019, in line with the trend in Q2 FY2022, suggesting that the recovery is yet to broad-base. This subset includes scooter production, domestic airline passenger traffic, vehicle registration, diesel consumption, passenger vehicle (PV) production and motorcycle production. While supply constraints are dampening PV production, concerns on demand have afflicted the entry level two-wheeler segment in the recent months.

The early data for December 2021 is mildly positive. For instance, the daily average generation of the GST e-way bills improved to 2.2 million during December 1-26 of 2021 from the five-month low 2.0 million recorded in November 2021. However, we don’t expect the October 2021 high of 2.4 million to be surpassed. Merchandise exports have reportedly expanded by 36.2 per cent in year-on-year (YoY) terms during December 1-21, 2021, although the momentum may slacken later in the month during the year-end holiday period.

Moreover, the YoY growth in electricity demand, rail freight and the sales of petrol and diesel of state refiners have reported some improvement in the ongoing month.

On a sobering note, the recent spate of price increases in many sectors suggests margins have been under pressure this quarter, a factor which will impinge upon the growth in gross value-added terms. After the higher than expected net cash outgo sought under the second supplementary demand for grants, the pace of government spending is likely to determine whether the pace of GDP growth meaningfully exceeds 6.0-6.5 per cent in Q3 FY2022.

Looking ahead, the rising Omicron cases have triggered state-wise restrictions which could interrupt the tentative recovery in the contact-intensive sectors in Q4 FY2022 in spite of rising vaccination coverage.

Based on the recent trends, we expect the percentage of double-vaccinated adults to rise to 85-90 per cent by March 2022. In addition, vaccination for children between the ages of 15 to 18 is set to commence from January 3, 2022. Moreover, healthcare and frontline workers, along with adults above 60 years of age with comorbidities, will be provided with a booster dose from January 10, 2022. This should go a long way in enhancing confidence.

Third wave?

However, it remains to be seen whether all the existing vaccines that are available in India would offer adequate protection against Omicron to avert a third wave and sustain economic growth in Q4 FY2022. At this stage, the recovery doesn’t appear robust enough to confirm that the MPC will change the Monetary Policy stance to neutral from accommodative in February 2022.

We are cautiously optimistic amidst the reignited uncertainty. The RBI’s latest survey of consumer confidence in urban areas points to a modest pickup in confidence. Notably, the Future Expectation Index continued to display optimism, and recorded a mild uptick to 109.6 in November 2021 from 107 in September 2021, mainly on account of improving sentiments on overall economic situation, employment scenario and income levels.

Evidence of a rise in demand is provided by the jump in merchandise imports in the recent months. In our view, rising consumption will push capacity utilisation above the crucial threshold of 75 per cent by the end of 2022, which should then trigger a broad-based pickup in private sector investment activity in 2023.

We also expect the visibility of tax revenue growth to embolden faster government spending in FY2023. If this is directed towards capital expenditure, then a virtuous cycle could set in, which would boost growth and confidence amongst business and households.

We foresee a 9.0 per cent GDP expansion in FY2022, with a clear K-shaped divergence amongst the formal and informal parts of the economy, and the large gaining at the cost of the small. Moreover, we expect the economy to maintain a similar 9.0 per cent growth in FY2023.

However, the expansion in FY2023 is expected to be more meaningful and tangible than the base effect-led growth in FY2022.

(The writer is Chief Economist, ICRA)

