Elusive peace on the western front

At the end of February, this year, the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan decided to cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors and address each other’s core issues and concerns that have the propensity to disturb the peace. Simultaneously, the high-pitched rhetoric from both sides quietened down. Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has more than once made peace offers to India, emphasising economic security and cooperation and his nation’s desire to leverage its geostrategic location for its own, regional and global benefit.

These developments stand out in contrast to the sharp downturn in the relationship in the last few years, heavy firing across the LoC, Pakistan’s decision to, inter alia, downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade in the wake of the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by India. What has resulted in these developments and what do they mean for the future of the relationship?

The reports that the above developments were preceded by backchannel contacts between the two sides have been confirmed by official sources in Pakistan, including army chief Bajwa, who in an “off the record”, but widely reported, meeting with a select group of journalists and TV anchors, is reported to have claimed that such contacts followed a proposal from India in December 2020 to reduce tension and hold backchannel talks on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, which have been held between the intelligence leadership of the two countries.

The UAE envoy to the US has said that his country played a role in bringing “Kashmir escalation down.” In spite of bilateralism laid down in the Shimla agreement, third party role, notably by the US, for messaging between the two countries in moments of crisis or to break a logjam in the relationship has not been unknown in the past. UAE may well have played a similar role. However, backchannel discussions on substantive issues have remained strictly bilateral. The last such backchannel, which facilitated productive discussions on Kashmir, was set up by the Vajpayee government with the Musharraf administration and continued till 2014 between the UPA government and the civilian governments that succeeded Musharraf. If, as reported by the Pak media, the contacts have been between top intelligence officials, it would suggest an initial focus essentially on addressing each other’s security concerns and reducing tensions to possibly pave the way for engagement on more substantive issues.

While the Biden administration, with an eye on its Afghanistan agenda, may have nudged the two countries to lower tensions, it also suits them tactically to do so at this juncture. Pakistan’s economy, precarious at the best of times, is in dire straits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its ability to use its terror card remains severely constrained because of the ongoing FATF scrutiny. Heavy firing across the LoC and international border in the J&K sector was proving counterproductive, causing loss of lives and property on both sides and making it easier for Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir. Above all, a calm border with India suits Pakistan because of the fast paced developments in Afghanistan and India, because of the need of greater focus on the LAC with China.

Bajwa’s peace offers have come with two riders: creation of a conducive environment by India for further bilateral engagement and resolution of the “Kashmir dispute”. The hope that the recent positive moves would be followed by steps such as restoration of diplomatic relations to High Commissioners’ level, resumption of bilateral trade and easing of travel restrictions to take the relationship back to the level from which it had nosedived, was belied when the Pakistan government quickly reversed its decision to import raw cotton, sugar and yarn from India and linked resumption of trade to revocation of India’s August 5, 2019 move. This seemed to give a maximalist colour to the demand for creation of a conducive environment by India. However, the Pak media accounts of Bajwa’s subsequent interaction with journalists suggest that this would entail restoration of statehood to J&K and no demographic changes there. The last thing the Government of India would like to be seen doing is taking steps in Kashmir in response to Pak demands, more so at a juncture when political space in India for diplomacy with Pakistan is severely cramped. Therefore, this issue would need to be resolved to build upon the recent positive developments.

We need to keep our expectations from the recently initiated peace moves firmly in check. For Pakistan, Kashmir remains central to any future engagement. Short of a devastating war, any solution to Kashmir has to be non-territorial, along the existing ground reality. Will the army-led Pak establishment be willing to accept such a solution? Assuming that Bajwa’s recent moves are not purely tactical, can he afford to ignore Pak army’s institutional interest in sustaining the India bogey to justify its stranglehold on the Pakistan polity? Further, the Pakistan establishment has underlined economic security, trade and transit from time to time in the past also. Such constructive ideas fell victim to Pakistan’s security state paradigm each time. A transformation of our complex relationship with Pakistan would require a strategic shift in the world view of the Pakistan army, evidenced not by words, but actions: willingness to work for a pragmatic and forward looking solution to Kashmir without recourse to terror, permitting MFN compliant trade with India, giving India transit through Pakistan’s territory and not blocking intra-regional connectivity within SAARC. However, short of such transformation, managing the relationship with lower levels of volatility is also in our interest. In this context, the recently restored ceasefire and toning down of rhetoric by both sides are important gains. Preserving them and building upon them to the extent possible would help us in managing the relationship better than has been possible in the last few years.

(The author is a retired diplomat who served as India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan)