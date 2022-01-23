Gender justice: Still a long way to go?

Her’s was an arranged marriage. The abuse followed in the first month. He would force himself on her, sometimes seven times a day. Her access to a doctor was blocked even when she bled. Her phone was taken away and her room was the only space she could inhibit.

One day, she decided it was enough and ran away.

“She told me that she ran away to save her life. A day longer and she would have been dead,” recalls Sneha Mukherjee, advocate at the Human Rights Law Network. Mukherjee is appearing for the woman in a petition seeking to let go of the exception that accords immunity to husbands who commit forced sex on their wives, if the wife is above 18 years. She says that the woman went to a shelter and filed for divorce. Her family, on the other hand, filed a missing person’s report and demanded that she go back home to her abusive husband. In response, she went to the police station to say she was an adult and she had decided to walk out on her own.

Mukherjee says that the woman’s clarity of purpose was inspirational. “She is strong-headed and very clear - even when she has no support, family help or financial assistance - that no woman, whether she is within or outside of a marriage, can be touched,” says Mukherjee.

The legal landscape

The criminal laws, commandeered by the Indian Penal Code, recognises rape from a wide spectrum under Section 375. Section 376 has a penal provision for rape. However, Section 375 carries an exception: “Sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under fifteen years of age, is not rape.”

Lawyer Rebecca John, amicus curiae to the Delhi High Court on the constitutionality of exception to marital rape under Section 375 of the IPC, has said that the provision is “unconstitutional” and “absurd”.

“It becomes imperative for Constitutional Courts to intervene when structures of injustice and persecution, deeply entrenched in patriarchy, destroy constitutional freedom,” John argued last week in front of a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar.

Senior Supreme Court advocate and Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) founder Colin Gonsalves says that the argument is simple. “Courts globally have ruled that a married man is not allowed to rape his wife and if he does, he should be arrested. The matter is as simple, marital rape should be penalised,” said Gonsalves.

The case has reignited the debate on India’s legislation surrounding marital rape. It found space across prime time debates after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support: “Consent is amongst the most underrated concepts in our society”. This comes in the aftermath of the acquittal of Father Franco Mulakkal, accused of rape by a nun in Kerala. His acquittal has led to widespread outrage; the court’s observations have been particularly criticised because it voiced doubts over her testimony and her motives.

The Mulakkal case comes almost a decade after another case that left a whole nation shocked -- the Nirbhaya case. The gang rape and murder of a paramedic in a bus on the streets of Delhi in December 2012 led to countrywide protest and forced a country to look inward. Since then, we have traversed a wide terrain. There are changes in law, new government sanctions have been granted, and more and more women are coming out to report cases.

But we also have cases like the Kathua rape case, in which an eight-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed in 2018, in which the trial is still going on. There are also cases like the Hathras case, in which a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and killed by four upper-caste men. The woman’s body was forcibly burned by the police, leading to widespread protests against the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Eminent lawyer and women’s rights activist Vrinda Grover says some of the judgments have taken us back in the road we have traversed since then. “The gains we made since the 2013 criminal amendments are being undermined because of the judiciary’s stereotypes that seem to influence adjudication of these rape cases. Despite women giving difficult testimonies, the court continues to scrutinise the woman’s character rather than the accused’s conduct,” says Grover.

Government’s standpoint

Governments over time have tiptoed on the issue. In 2013, the Justice Verma Committee recommended that it was time for marital rape to go. The then UPA government refused to pass legislation and the standing committee of Parliament did not even mention it. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, brought in 2013 to bring in changes in legislations that deal with sexual violence, left marital rape untouched. Under the Modi government, former women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi told Parliament in 2016 that marital rape cannot be applied in the Indian context.

In the ongoing Delhi High Court case, the Centre has said it needs to complete its consultation with stakeholders to make marital rape a criminal offence. It referred to the 172nd report of the Law Commission of India on “Review of Rape Laws” in March 2000 that said that “since that may amount to excessive interference with the marital relationship”, it does not recommend doing away with the exception under Section 375. The government has recently started consultations. The National Commission for Women last week held one with the legal fraternity and a few women’s rights groups. The unanimous response was that marital rape should go. More such consultations are on the anvil.

Time to go

Legally, the Court does not need to create a new provision or a new offence under the law; letting go of the exception to Section 375 will breathe a new life for women within the confines of a marriage. Jagmati Sangwan of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, one of the institutions petitioning the Delhi High Court, says that marital rape is discriminatory and violative.

“When the context of home comes in, our state agencies become patriarchal and traditionalists, which is against Constitutional views and duties. Each person is free to bodily integrity and choice; it should be honoured and protected. If someone touches a person and causes harm outside the home, they are booked, but how is it fine inside the home,” asks Sangwan. “It is high time for the marital rape exception to go”

Check out the latest videos from DH: