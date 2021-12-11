‘It is only an enabling law in a Disturbed Area’

Lt Gen Subrata Saha, a former Deputy Chief of the Indian Army was the GOC of Srinagar-based 15 Corps. He was also the Commandant of the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong and commanded a battalion in Assam. The General Officer who spent more than 40 years in the army and served extensively in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast – the two areas where AFSPA is used – shared his thoughts on the controversial legislation with DH’s Kalyan Ray. Excerpts:

Why does the Army need the AFSPA?

The Army doesn’t need AFSPA. The AFSPA is a fall out of the Disturbed Area Act. Once a place has been declared disturbed and the government decides to deploy the army, this is an enabling provision for the security forces to work over there. It’s a gross misrepresentation that it was an army-specific legislation. It is because the area is disturbed, an enabling law is required for the armed forces to discharge their functions effectively. If the situation is not disturbed, then you don’t have the AFSPA. It is a requirement of the situation being so disturbed.

Has a time come to review it?

There are multiple Supreme Court directions, based on which from time to time guidelines have been made and various instructions, dos’ and don’ts, have been put out. These are all adaptation of the original act. Every time an incident happens, rather than trying to improve the situation, there is an effort to hook on to the AFSPA. This is not a very great idea. The hype that is created around AFSPA is driven by political interests. Just by repealing AFSPA, you are not helping the situation to improve. There are multiple occasions when the situation has been stabilised militarily. Once the military situation is stabilised, it is incumbent that the political initiatives have to be the predominant one to make sure that the place is no longer considered to be a disturbed one and the whole applicability of the Disturbed Area Act is out. We have seen such examples in Tripura and in some places in Manipur where the Disturbed Area Act and the AFSPA have gone.

How are incidents like the one that happened in Nagaland?

In the statements that have been made by the Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and by several others down the chain, it was announced that they had ordered an SIT. Also, the Army ordered a Court of Inquiry led by two Major Generals. The probes will look into: (a) the circumstances under which it had happened and (b) how to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Quite evidently, this is what everybody is

looking at.

There are hundreds of alleged AFSPA violation cases against Assam Rifles – are all of them false?

When there are so many allegations, you can’t have a generic answer. Each case will depend on its merit. All these cases are under consideration by various legal, quasi-legal bodies. Each case has to be seen on its own merit.

There is a perception that armed forces officers and personnel generally get away with incidents like the one that happened in Nagaland – is that correct?

It is a highly misplaced perception. The armed forces are very strict when it comes to dealing with such incidents. Wherever a failure has been established, action has been taken invariably. There are so many instances in the Northeast and other states. Actions have always been taken.