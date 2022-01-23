'It’s time to criminalise marital rape'

Eminent lawyer and women’s rights activist Vrinda Grover says in an interview to Amrita Madhukalya of DH that repeated judgements have pointed to the eventuality that the exception to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code that grants immunity to a man accused of forced sex against an adult wife, must go.

Excerpts:

The debate over marital rape has been revived. Can you share your views?

It is high time that we did away with the exception under Section 375 of the IPC which provides immunity from criminal prosecution to the husband when he commits any form of sexual act or intercourse without the wife’s consent if the wife is an adult. This owes its origins to Lord Macaulay’s draft which draws upon the Colonial English law. In that period, the understanding was that a wife through marriage gives her consent in perpetuity. Article 15 of the Constitution of India guarantees the Right to Equality and prohibits discrimination on the grounds of sex. Article 21 of the Constitution categorically and unequivocally guarantees the right to life, which includes, and the Supreme Court has said so on many occasions, the right to bodily integrity and sexual autonomy. All of these, in my view, stand breached by this exception granted under Section 375 of the IPC.

There is the 2017 Puttaswamy judgement of the Supreme Court, in which privacy is recognised as a fundamental right integral to human liberty. Then there is the judgement of Joseph Shine, which struck down adultery as a criminal offence in 2018. This is important because the Court said that this treats women as property of the husband. You also have the SC’s 2018 independent judgement which raised the age of adulthood under Section 375 to 18 years.

These judgements are constitutional watersheds and any interpretation of criminal law provisions or other provisions would have to be in consonance with these guarantees and freedoms. The 2013 Justice Verma Committee recommended that the exception granted under Section 375 to marital rape should be done away with, but Parliament retained it. India’s obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) also obliges us to delete the exception.

Are the IPC and the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act 2015 enough to deal with marital rape?

The DV Act is a civil remedy. It is a law that the women’s movement campaigned for. We only had Section 498A and Section 304B of the IPC earlier. Section 498A deals with mental and physical cruelty, including but not limited to the demands of dowry. When they are mistreated in their marital home that amounted to mental or physical harassment, the criminal law provisions did not provide women with the kind of avenue for relief or redressal from the violence that they were seeking. The DV Act provides relief to not just wives but any woman in a domestic system, including a mother or a sister, or someone in a system akin to marriage, like a live-in relationship. It has a broad definition of violence which includes sexual abuse. Section 375 of the IPC is a criminal provision. It should be entirely up to the woman whether she wants civil recourse or wants to go to the police to invoke criminal prosecution so that the husband is arrested. But as the law stands now, she can only seek civil recourse. The argument that Section 498A, which creates an offence of mental and physical cruelty, would be available for a woman if she is subjected to forced sex by her husband without her consent, to my mind, is erroneous and flawed. When in the IPC there is a specific bar under Section 375 and it specifically says that such an act committed by a husband on his wife if she is an adult, it will not be tantamount to rape, then it will not be possible to invoke Section 498A too.

One of the arguments against criminalising marital rape is that it may lead to women filing false cases. The NCRB’s 2020 data shows barely 10% are false cases. How many such cases crowd the courts?

Violence against women, either at home, in the public sphere or in the workplace, is pervasive and endemic. We know this from the NCRB and the NFHS data, from cases, and the experiences of women. Frequently, we hear about false cases, but we do not see reports, studies, evidence and data documenting them. An acquittal does not amount to a false case. A woman may not give testimony for a host of reasons or circumstances. A woman may compromise due to a range of factors. What is the study before us? A false case will require a woman to falsely and intentionally file a criminal case against the husband when he has not committed any of the offences in the DV Act. The bogey of false cases is constantly spun against Dalits, Scheduled Castes and women. It is irrefutable by anyone who is mildly fair that these are the classes of people who are vulnerable, marginalised and victims of systemic violence. The construction of a narrative is also an exercise in power, a patriarchal exercise of power.

More and more women are facing harassment in another frontier – the digital space. Are we equipped to handle them?

Nine years after the Nirbhaya case, what is clear is that sexual violence has not diminished. More women are coming forward to file complaints. But what we have is newer forms of violence, especially in the digital space. Some of it is targeted against Muslim women, especially those with an opinion, a voice and access to social media to express it.

The state is shying away from dealing with this with urgency. Prior to Bullli Bai, you had an earlier incident, Sulli Deals. I had filed complaints about several women who were targeted. Despite repeated reminders over months, we found that the complaints were conveniently closed by police in Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. In a digital forensic space, it is not difficult to track down due to the electronic footprint that is left behind. Yet no steps were taken.

It’s not that the law is lacking. What we see is that the functionaries of the state are not taking these crimes seriously. It is the unwillingness of the state that needs addressing.

