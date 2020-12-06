Letting the fox guard the hen house?

When the house is on fire and the situation looks hopeless, as is the case with the economy now, any maverick action can be sold as good. That is one way to look at the report of an internal working group of the RBI that has recommended that large corporate and industrial houses be allowed as promoters of banks. The recommendation has invited sharp reaction from two RBI seniors who have quit and are back at their academic jobs – former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and former Deputy Governor Viral Acharya. The report recognises the risks when large corporates, whose fuel is money for projects, also begin to run banks, whose job it is to lend money for projects, and says, “It will no doubt be necessary to significantly scale up the supervision capacity before” making the change.

In a line, the RBI group is telling us that banks can be run by corporate houses if supervision is good. Which begs the question: what is the quality of bank supervision in India and where has it landed us? Everyone knows the answer to that question. Indian banking is in the doldrums -– of that there is little doubt. Look around the Indian banking scene and it should not be difficult to see signs of decay, if not worse. India is not a banana republic, at least not yet. This is culturally also not a country known for reckless spending by ordinary citizens living today on bills that will have to be paid tomorrow. In fact, the ordinary depositor is a hefty saver, a loyal customer and a stickler for paying bills on time. It is this ordinary citizen’s money that runs the bank. That is culturally the profile of the typical Indian customer at a bank counter. This profile is changing, but the moorings and anchors are still there.

In this country of hardworking savers and careful buyers, the banking system runs with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) that were reported at Rs 9,36,474 crore for 2018-19, with Rs 1,83,391 crore written off that year alone by the public sector banks, according to the last RBI Trend and Progress of Banking in India report of December 2019. In its Financial Stability Report, the RBI noted that large borrowers accounted for more than half of all loans given, and more than three-fourths (78.3%) of GNPAs in March 2020. Both these shares have declined since March 2018, which might indicate that the disease is spreading to smaller borrowers slowly but surely. Numbers such as these are alarming, looked at from any perspective.

They look worse when we know that none of this is caused by the ordinary citizen but every bit of it is financed by the ordinary citizen – you and me. The money that the bank lends comes from the ordinary everyday saver. When it disappears, the government is asked to shore up the capital of banks, as it did recently. To quote figures given in Parliament in July last year, the government has infused over Rs 3.15 lakh crore into public sector banks in the 11 years through 2018-19, which, again, is the money of the people, to fill a hole that ordinary people did not create.

The NPAs we read about are just the reported numbers, and a lot of rot remains on the balance sheet, undisclosed and unreported. So much for oversight. The recent story of Yes Bank is another saga of supervision gone bad. It looks like we were historically bad in supervision, we continue to be bad, and now we want to relax some norms and plan for supervision that will magically turn good once rules are even more relaxed! Call it by whatever name, but this logic does not hold. It may indicate that a major change is coming, and that the government is preparing for a new policy path that will carry significant ramifications and open new doors to guard at a time too many are open and left unguarded in the banking sector.

It is true that the problem of bad loans began in the hey days of the rocket-like growth that the Manmohan Singh government gets credit for. We yearn for that growth even today, particularly because the current administration has only given us declines, self-inflicted like it was with demonetisation and other “acts of man” even before the “act of God”, as the finance minister called the pandemic, hit us with death and distress.

Under these circumstances, the already bad situation of NPAs can only get worse, which raises even more alarm at the timing of the proposed changes and relaxations. As a CRISIL report has noted, GNPAs in the banking system would have touched this fiscal-end a two-decade high of 11.5%, up from 9.1% in 2018-19, but for the RBI one-time accommodation given because of the pandemic. The accommodation is in reporting the numbers and providing for them –- the actual NPAs aren’t going away and are only growing on the books meanwhile.

It is worth noting that despite having a political incentive to probe and bring to book anything other than a genuine business failure, the current government has been unable to send strong signals and hold any of the guilty to account. One must wonder at how a collapse of this monumental proportion can occur, even after taking into account explanations like a turn in the business cycle, or particular sectors not taking off, or that land acquisition failed or the courts issued stay orders. The fact remains that the problem is wholesale, across sectors, and all at a similar time. Look again, and you’ll hear stories of the kind Raghuram Rajan once cited: “One promoter told me about how he was pursued then by banks waving checkbooks, asking him to name the amount he wanted.”

In this rush, how much of public money was pocketed and by whom is not something that the GDP growth celebrators have ever bothered about. Governance and sustainability and viability of growth were not considered topics glamorous enough to focus on.

The government needs to crack the whip on this one. Instead, we have had pussyfooting. Consider the following: There isn’t one single place where the NPA numbers are highlighted and updated live, where the defaulters are named and platforms made available for people to report further possible complaints. There is no attempt to investigate or run forensic audits on the biggies –- even Al Capone was jailed first on a charge of contempt of court, and finally sent to long years in prison not for murders and mafia rackets but on issues of income tax, and was brought down by a determined administration. In India, it is an accepted fact that ‘gold-plating’ on projects is common. A single, small thread of violation can begin an inquiry that can send the signal that defaults are not taken lightly in the Indian system. Raghuram Rajan is on record as having said: “Unscrupulous promoters who inflated the cost of capital equipment through over-invoicing were rarely checked…too many loans were made to well-connected promoters who have a history of defaulting on their loans.” In such a system, should these well-connected entities be allowed to own and operate banks on the money of ordinary citizens?

This government has gone after all kinds of enemies, political, imaginary and others, but failed to act on NPAs. It can be accused of going soft on big business. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, IBC, is in place but in its infancy still; the strict deadline of 180 days to resolve or monetise whatever can be salvaged has rarely worked in India for a variety of reasons. And recoveries are at very low levels. Haircuts are high. This messages the system that defaulters can get away. Ordinary citizens can contrast this to how the banks or credit card companies come after them at the first sign of default of much smaller amounts.

In sum, banking is about credibility, trust and building confidence and being held to account for any malicious decisions the bank takes. None of this holds for our banking system –- which has more banks and branches than we can handle. Bringing new banks with corporate connections and controls will not solve this problem but only exacerbate it. Yet, we must all prepare for the new Imperial Bank of India, in service of the modern-day versions of the East India Company.

(The writer is a journalist and faculty member at SPJIMR. Views are personal.) (Syndicate: The Billion Press)