Men need to change to make home, world safer for women

India has undertaken a slew of progressive reforms in the recent past, all aimed at ensuring gender justice for women and girls. A significant step towards this end came when the Justice J S Verma Committee was set up, following the Nirbhaya case. The committee came out with some path-breaking recommendations, heralding an era of positive change in our efforts to create safer spaces for women.

However, systemic gaps and challenges continue to remain unaddressed, especially when it comes to sexual assault and intimate partner violence. The suggestions and recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee offer effective solutions that can potentially help us create a robust and safe system for women. But efforts must be made to expedite this process and to deliver justice in a time-bound manner. The ultimate goal of all policy discussions and discourses, however, should be to ensure the safety of women and girls. An important discussion that has drawn everyone’s attention is ‘marital rape’ and the need for criminalising it.

Currently, there is a lot of resistance to penalising marital rape, primarily because, in the context of the Indian culture, family is seen as a private space. When a woman marries, it is understood that she will have sex with her husband. The possibility or the concept of consent is completely missing.

Also Read | 'It’s time to criminalise marital rape'

In such a scenario, when we have to rewire so much, saying that we will just make a legal change, will really not transform how men and women engage in a married relationship. We need a deeper shift, a change in the human mindset.

A 2020 report of the National Crime Record Bureau indicates that more than 22,000 housewives killed themselves (a Lancet report says suicides in India are unreported by 30-100%), a figure that saw a 14.6% increase. This highlights the urgency for redressal particularly when women are stuck with the perpetrators.

Further, the low uptake of the Domestic Violence Act tells us that women remain silent because they think it is their duty. Violence happens in the private and family is a scared space, so nobody comes to know about it. Women do not come forward as they fear that the law will eventually help the perpetrator. We also need to understand that Indian society views women mostly as a daughter-in-law, wives and mothers. This outlook deprives women of any support of their families in case of domestic violence or marital rape as families are considered to be the safest and nothing can go wrong here. The National Family Health Survey 2018 points out that 31% of married women have gone through physical, sexual or emotional violence at least once at the hands of their spouse.

One key challenge in the road to gender justice is that marginalised communities hardly get justice; their access to legal resources is limited. Cases among the marginalised get highlighted only if the act is gruesome and leads to some action. Take a look at the Kerala nun rape case; it takes guts to speak up, and when you do not get support from the judiciary, you struggle. There will be very few women coming forward to register complaints after such a verdict.

Recently, the comment that the Delhi High Court made -- if sex workers have the right to consent then why not married women -- was quite unnecessary. It doesn’t matter who you are, the comparison was not needed.

Everybody has a right to a violence-free life. If sexual violence is a violation that can happen, then one should be free to access any kind of due process.

Another debate we hear is why we are leaving out the men in gender justice. We are not, but the fact remains that men are the biggest perpetrators. The current system does not give enough space to women to raise their voices, and even if they do, we see that women do not get the justice they deserve. It is time that the legal system is changed to address some key problems.

An important step in building a gender-neutral world is to ensure parity that not just includes empowering women but also making men realise that the sacred institution of marriage does not give them the licence to violate their partner without consent. This will, over time, lead to gradual behavioural and attitudinal changes in boys and men, that will play a critical role in creating safer spaces for women both at home and outside.

(The writer is Director, Advocacy at Breakthrough India, an organisation that works to stop violence against women)

Check out the latest videos from DH: