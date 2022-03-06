Sanctions on Russia to hit global trade

War only leads to destruction and disruptions and this war has come at the most inopportune time when the world is just seen to be coming out of the pandemic with countries struggling to stem inflation. We thought that the global economy will now gain momentum addressing supply side challenges to soften both food and non-food inflation. However, with crude touching $120 a barrel and food prices moving northwards, the situation is turning out to be much challenging not only for inflation but also for the fiscal deficit as well as the current account deficit.

What it means for Indian exports is not so simple as the data shows. India’s bilateral trade with Russia during the calendar year 2021 amounted to $11.8 billion. Indian exports totalled $3.3 billion, while imports from Russia was $8.5 billion. On the other hand, India is Ukraine’s largest export destination in Asia-Pacific with bilateral trade of $3.1 billion during 2021 with imports amounting to $2.6 billion and exports to $0.5 billion. The trade balance lies with our partners and thus the obvious conclusion is that the disruption will hurt them much more than us. But trade is not a zero-sum game. It has wide ranging ramifications and we have already seen its impact on global energy, food and freight prices. Some segments of our exports are also processing inputs supplied by Russia. Further, with the imposition of sanctions, global trade will be hit and supply bottlenecks may worsen further. In such a situation of uncertainty, exporters are in a wait and watch situation as the exact implication of banking and financial sanctions are still unclear. The depreciation of the Rouble by over 40% since January 2022 puts a question mark on demand as consumers will not have such elasticity except for essential goods.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control press release puts eight categories under open general licence (not subject to sanctions) which include agriculture commodities, medicine and medical devices and energy sectors. Thus, sanctions will not apply to these sectors. However, with a large number of Russian banks under sanctions and SWIFT facility unavailable for banking transactions, some effect will be seen in exports and imports of non-sanctioned products.

Our experience of dealing with Iran shows that the banks will be extremely careful and cautious in dealing with such transactions particularly as they have to satisfy that the exports are not to a sanction entity which also includes such companies in which sanctioned entities have 50% or more stake. Moreover, with Russia’s rating taking a hit, the premium on credit insurance is likely to move up and so will be the demand for credit insurance. The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has removed Russia from an open cover to restricted cover so as to allow a case-to-case approval.

For exports already affected, banks may be asked to discount or negotiate documents. Else, how will the buyer take custody of goods? Moreover, banks should accept whatever payments are flowing from Russia, including in Rouble, as restrictions on foreign exchange have been put in place. Remittances are likely to be delayed and thus banks may be asked not to charge the penal interest rate as default is owing to factors beyond their control.

More markets

However, restrictions on Russia provide an opportunity to get more markets particularly in Europe. Cereals, iron and steel, aluminium, plastics, chemicals, paper, rubber, petroleum goods have an opportunity to further push their exports.

What could be the best option to trade is still debatable. Trading in local currency looks a good bet particularly as we have the exposure and experience to deal with the same. However, dealing with the exchange rate between Rupee and Rouble looks tricky. The Rouble is sharply depreciating, although we hope that in a couple of weeks it will find its real value and stabilise.

We have to also look at options so that our trade with CIS countries is not impacted as many Russian shipping companies are put into sanctions and further sanctions on some of its ports is not ruled out. Many shipments to CIS move through Russian ports/ railways. Alternative options of using Poti port in Georgia or Qingdao in China should also be explored.

Uncertainty is the biggest enemy of growth and thus we have to gear ourselves with the adverse impact of the war on global trade, a factor that, historically speaking, influences our exports, so that we remain on a growth trajectory.

(The writer is President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations)

