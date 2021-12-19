Transform to ‘action domain’

General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), set high standards and in a way, laid out the path for his successors to seek excellence for the nation by taking decisions without fear or favour, even at the cost of ruffling a few feathers in the serving or the veterans’ fraternity. His tragic demise came at a time when he was in the midst of bringing about tremendous military transformation.

But the show must go on. Military personnel are moulded to be emotionally balanced and never to swing to euphoria on success or to sink into gloom in case of a setback. The apex military leadership has to seek and create opportunities out of crises. The next CDS faces such a situation. Of course, first, the government must appoint the new CDS as early as possible. In the meantime, the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee will function as it did before the office of CDS was created.

To carry the onerous task forward, Gen Rawat’s successor will have to consider the urgency involved, maintaining direction, doing value addition, creating a favourable ecosystem of wholehearted participation and acceptance of change, and accelerating the momentum to decrease the ever-widening capability and capacity deficit with China.

The leadership will have to extend their reach beyond the traditional serving fraternity and should be able to explain the rationale of changes wherever essential in appropriate fora to avoid acrimony. Negativism, once generated in mainstream media, in social media or within the three Services, provides ammunition to our external adversaries. Perception shaping is an art of war. China has propounded its strategy of ‘three warfares’ in which public opinion-shaping and psychological operations are the two vital pillars. For this, China’s target audience is not just the Indian military, it has perfected the art of exploiting the vulnerabilities of democracies. This is one of the first challenges that the new CDS must work upon with the apex leadership, because a weakened civil society manifests into a weakened military.

The ongoing and the impending changes focus on jointness, integration, optimising resources and achieving best results at affordable costs. The current Covid-impacted economy will be a major constraint for the new CDS. The tendency to debate only on structural reforms is a comfort zone. There is not enough discussion on the goals to be achieved and the methods to be adopted, which would actually specify the changes needed.

These are theoretically easy to understand but the practitioners have to demonstrate results, all recommendations have to be brainstormed, timely decisions must be taken, validated by live exercises and/or simulations and formulate policy proposals for appropriate approvals and timely implementation.

As regards the role of Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which, too, was part of Gen Rawat’s remit, the essential reforms are: Better structuring and enhancing the capabilities of the military to deal with adversaries in all forms of conventional and sub-conventional warfare; indigenisation albeit without creating hollowness in the military; optimising resources and routine expenditures of the three Services; standardisation of procedures, processes and routine activities to integrate better.

The aim should be to strengthen tri-Services organisations, create and incentivise suitable human resources for future joint operations in kinetic and non-kinetic domains.

Does the CDS as the single-point adviser on matters military restrict access to the Service Chiefs to the apex national leadership? No, the apex leadership does interact directly on a case-to-case basis with the Service Chiefs when the situation demands. That’s their prerogative. Such an arrangement should continue with maturity, and the new CDS should feel comfortable with this.

Tangible gains in military reform are never sequential in their progression. While the operational theatre commands are currently being worked upon to the last detail, simultaneously, there is a lot of hard work that goes on meticulously to integrate administrative, logistical and training activities of the three Services, the procurement processes and the working out of inter-Services priorities for acquisitions, the technology discoveries, operational analyses of our adversaries’ current and future war-waging intent, timelines, methodologies and capabilities.

Key requirement

One of the most important requirements for the way forward is to shape the current and future generations of military personnel to discard their traditional thought processes and welcome changes appropriate to jointness and integration amongst the Services themselves as also synergising with other ministries as required by modern wars. The military will have to transform to ‘action domain’ well beyond studies, presentations and seminars.

The three Services have their own think-tanks while the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) has a tri-Services think-tank. In addition, there are many contemporary think-tanks that have tremendous analytical capabilities which should be used to assist and promote the thinking towards integration. Enrichment of these think-tanks and harnessing their potential is also expected of the Services’ apex leadership, led by the CDS.

Domains not under the CDS also have a major impact on military well-being, progression, consolidation, and would yield best results if these entities are futuristically oriented. It is the collective responsibility of the Ministry of Defence to accelerate reforms. The competition is with the adversaries across the borders, and at a faster pace than ever before.

The defence sector reforms envisaged are many, they extend beyond pure military reforms, and it is beyond the sole responsibility of the CDS to set the situation right.

The roles, responsibilities and accountability of officials related to defence production and acquisition organisations, the DRDO, defence finance, the Border Roads Organisation, the Department of Defence Estates, Department of ex-Servicemen’s Welfare, NCC, the Armed Forces Medical Services and Armed Forces Dental Corps are generally underplayed despite the fact that they are important to the nation and are cogs in the wheel of important reforms. Modern warfare is beyond the sole domain of the military.

The first CDS initiated the process in his domain; the other Secretaries have an equally important strategic responsibility to look at the challenges and discover opportunities by evaluating the adversaries, and must contribute voluntarily in making the system better than ever.

It is for the government to lead and guide the mechanism to help the second CDS, along with others, accomplish the national mission of defence reforms and transformation of the defence sector.

(The writer is a former Military Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat, and former Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency)