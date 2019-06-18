Super Mario becomes Super Mario Battle Royale

Battle Royale is the new fad on the multiplayer video game scene and Super Mario is the community's old, trusty darling. Therefore, it's probably not much of a surprise that someone on the internet would have the time or resources to turn it into a Battle Royale, but that's exactly what's happened.

YouTuber InfernoPlus has developed and released a Super Mario Battle Royale, featuring the levels from the original game and turned them into a ridiculous multiplayer arena to see who is the best of the best in the classic game.

InfernoPlus announced the game's launch on June 15 with a video, where he says, "I have some bad news, I have taken one of the most beloved, classic games of all time and turned it into a battle royale. What I have done is a true sin."

The game, fully functional and built on HTML5 with a Java backend, features up to 100 players in a single session - all vying to beat the game before everyone else. As of this writing, the game has over 1,200 concurrent players.

Players can't damage each other, but they can use the game's enemies and environment to give themselves an advantage - or rather, the others a disadvantage. Inferno describes this as: "It's basically identical to the original game, but with an extra 98 morons running around and stealing your power-ups".

The only catch is that the game uses assets owned by Nintendo, and thus could be taken down at any time. To that end, InfernoPlus put a message begging them not to sue him at the beginning of the game.

The game can be played on any browser that supports HTML5. I tried the game, though naturally, my rusty skills got the better of me.