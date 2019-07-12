Superbikes in the Rs 3 lakh range you can buy

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2019, 17:40pm ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2019, 17:54pm ist
KTM Duke 390. Picture credit: KTM

Competition is hotting up among manufacturers who are churning out superbikes costing in the range of Rs 3 lakh. 

The products in this range have engine capacities between 300 and 400 cc, with the Royal Enfield Interceptor being the exception at 650 cc. 

DH lists the options available at this price point:

KTM Duke 390
Engine: 373.2 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder
Power: 43 ps
Torque: 37 Nm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 320 mm/ 230 mm discs with dual channel ABS 
Suspension (front/ rear): 43 mm WP upside-down/ WP monoshock 
Fuel tank: 13.4 litres
Weight: 149 Kg
Price: Rs 2.5 lakh ex-showroom

Kawasaki Ninja 300


Picture credit: Kawasaki

Engine: 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin cylinder
Power: 39 ps @ 11,000 rpm
Torque: 27 Nm @ 10,000 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed 
Brakes (front/ rear): 290 mm petal disc/ 220 mm petal disc with single channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): 37 mm telescopic fork/ bottom link Uni-Trak with gas charged monoshock and 5-way adjustable pre-load
Fuel tank: 17 litres
Weight: 179 Kg 
Price: Rs 2.98 lakh ex-showroom

Honda CB300R


Honda CB300R. Picture credit: Vivek Phadnis/ DH Photo

Engine: 286 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder 
Power: 30 ps @ 8000 rpm
Torque: 27.4 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): Nissin with 296 mm petal disc/ Nissin with 220mm petal disc with two-channel ABS 
Suspension (front/ rear): USD Telescopic/ monoshock
Fuel tank: 10 litres
Weight: 147 Kg 
Price: Rs 2.41 ex-showroom

BMW G 310 R


BMW G 310 R. Picture credit: BMW

Engine: 313 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder
Power: 34 ps @ 9500 rpm
Torque: 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 300 mm disc/ 240 mm disc with dual-channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): 41 mm USD/ monoshock pre-load adjustable
Fuel tank: 11 litres
Weight: 158.5 Kg
Price: Rs 2.99 lakh ex-showroom 

Royal Enfield Interceptor


Royal Enfield Interceptor. Picture credit: Royal Enfield

Engine: 648 cc air-oil cooled parallel twin
Power: 47 ps @ 7250 rpm
Torque: 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 320 mm disc/ 240 mm disc with dual channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): 41 mm front fork/ twin coil-over shocks
Fuel tank: 13.7 litres
Weight: 202 Kg
Price: Rs 2.50 ex-showroom

TVS Apache RR 310


TVS Apache RR 310. 

Engine: 312.2 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder
Power: 34 ps @ 9700 rpm
Torque: 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 300 mm petal disc/ 240 mm petal disc with dual channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): USD telescopic fork/ monoshock 
Fuel tank: 11 litres
Weight: 169.5 Kg
Price: 2.27 lakh

