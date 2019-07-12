Superbikes in the Rs 3 lakh range you can buy

Competition is hotting up among manufacturers who are churning out superbikes costing in the range of Rs 3 lakh.

The products in this range have engine capacities between 300 and 400 cc, with the Royal Enfield Interceptor being the exception at 650 cc.

DH lists the options available at this price point:

KTM Duke 390

Engine: 373.2 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder

Power: 43 ps

Torque: 37 Nm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 320 mm/ 230 mm discs with dual channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): 43 mm WP upside-down/ WP monoshock

Fuel tank: 13.4 litres

Weight: 149 Kg

Price: Rs 2.5 lakh ex-showroom

Kawasaki Ninja 300



Picture credit: Kawasaki



Engine: 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin cylinder

Power: 39 ps @ 11,000 rpm

Torque: 27 Nm @ 10,000 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 290 mm petal disc/ 220 mm petal disc with single channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): 37 mm telescopic fork/ bottom link Uni-Trak with gas charged monoshock and 5-way adjustable pre-load

Fuel tank: 17 litres

Weight: 179 Kg

Price: Rs 2.98 lakh ex-showroom

Honda CB300R



Honda CB300R. Picture credit: Vivek Phadnis/ DH Photo



Engine: 286 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder

Power: 30 ps @ 8000 rpm

Torque: 27.4 Nm @ 6500 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): Nissin with 296 mm petal disc/ Nissin with 220mm petal disc with two-channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): USD Telescopic/ monoshock

Fuel tank: 10 litres

Weight: 147 Kg

Price: Rs 2.41 ex-showroom

BMW G 310 R



BMW G 310 R. Picture credit: BMW



Engine: 313 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder

Power: 34 ps @ 9500 rpm

Torque: 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 300 mm disc/ 240 mm disc with dual-channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): 41 mm USD/ monoshock pre-load adjustable

Fuel tank: 11 litres

Weight: 158.5 Kg

Price: Rs 2.99 lakh ex-showroom

Royal Enfield Interceptor



Royal Enfield Interceptor. Picture credit: Royal Enfield



Engine: 648 cc air-oil cooled parallel twin

Power: 47 ps @ 7250 rpm

Torque: 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 320 mm disc/ 240 mm disc with dual channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): 41 mm front fork/ twin coil-over shocks

Fuel tank: 13.7 litres

Weight: 202 Kg

Price: Rs 2.50 ex-showroom

TVS Apache RR 310



TVS Apache RR 310.



Engine: 312.2 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder

Power: 34 ps @ 9700 rpm

Torque: 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 300 mm petal disc/ 240 mm petal disc with dual channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): USD telescopic fork/ monoshock

Fuel tank: 11 litres

Weight: 169.5 Kg

Price: 2.27 lakh