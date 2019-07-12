Superbikes in the Rs 3 lakh range you can buy

Competition is hotting up among manufacturers who are churning out superbikes costing in the range of Rs 3 lakh.
The products in this range have engine capacities between 300 and 400 cc, with the Royal Enfield Interceptor being the exception at 650 cc.
DH lists the options available at this price point:
KTM Duke 390
Engine: 373.2 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder
Power: 43 ps
Torque: 37 Nm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 320 mm/ 230 mm discs with dual channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): 43 mm WP upside-down/ WP monoshock
Fuel tank: 13.4 litres
Weight: 149 Kg
Price: Rs 2.5 lakh ex-showroom
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine: 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin cylinder
Power: 39 ps @ 11,000 rpm
Torque: 27 Nm @ 10,000 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 290 mm petal disc/ 220 mm petal disc with single channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): 37 mm telescopic fork/ bottom link Uni-Trak with gas charged monoshock and 5-way adjustable pre-load
Fuel tank: 17 litres
Weight: 179 Kg
Price: Rs 2.98 lakh ex-showroom
Honda CB300R
Engine: 286 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder
Power: 30 ps @ 8000 rpm
Torque: 27.4 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): Nissin with 296 mm petal disc/ Nissin with 220mm petal disc with two-channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): USD Telescopic/ monoshock
Fuel tank: 10 litres
Weight: 147 Kg
Price: Rs 2.41 ex-showroom
BMW G 310 R
Engine: 313 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder
Power: 34 ps @ 9500 rpm
Torque: 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 300 mm disc/ 240 mm disc with dual-channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): 41 mm USD/ monoshock pre-load adjustable
Fuel tank: 11 litres
Weight: 158.5 Kg
Price: Rs 2.99 lakh ex-showroom
Royal Enfield Interceptor
Engine: 648 cc air-oil cooled parallel twin
Power: 47 ps @ 7250 rpm
Torque: 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 320 mm disc/ 240 mm disc with dual channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): 41 mm front fork/ twin coil-over shocks
Fuel tank: 13.7 litres
Weight: 202 Kg
Price: Rs 2.50 ex-showroom
TVS Apache RR 310
Engine: 312.2 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder
Power: 34 ps @ 9700 rpm
Torque: 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Brakes (front/ rear): 300 mm petal disc/ 240 mm petal disc with dual channel ABS
Suspension (front/ rear): USD telescopic fork/ monoshock
Fuel tank: 11 litres
Weight: 169.5 Kg
Price: 2.27 lakh