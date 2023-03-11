Talk it out

For:

Misha Mujeeb, 11

Bright Public School, Bengaluru

“The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all” said former US President John F Kennedy.

Reducing the voting age will increase participation in the election process. This is a major advantage. India has the largest number of voters compared to any other democratic country. Despite that, we must consider the potential positive consequences of reducing the voting age. It will help the youngsters understand the importance of democracy and encourage them to vote regularly.

National voter’s day signifies the importance of voting and selecting the leader with the maximum votes. Youngsters must learn to choose leaders who can solve the problems of the common man. The sooner people realise the significance of this process the better. When youngsters work, remain independent and even pay taxes, why can’t they start voting earlier than expected?

Against:

Siri Y Bhat, 16

Pragathi Composite School, Sagara

No, the voting age must not be reduced to 16. The voter must have a mature mind and a proper understanding of the process before voting for his or her favourite candidate. It’s important to have a proper political sensibility. Instead of reducing the age limit, there should be education of democratic responsibilities.

Votes eventually form an administrative body which has to work for the overall development of a nation. So the voters must have this foresight. Despite many voting awareness programs, we are unable to reach 100% voting during elections. Most of the voters don’t know about NOTA. The voting power among generation Z must be given only to those who have at least tenth graduation.

The Sixty-first Amendment of the Constitution of India, 1988, lowered the voting age of elections to the Lok Sabha and to the Legislative Assemblies of States from 21 years to 18 years. Further reduction could be very dangerous for our nation. The Indian Constitution has granted the right to vote. The correct use of this right could be achieved only when accurate knowledge of the power of a vote is understood by people.