Talking it out: Are aliens real

Akshobya S Nadig

Grade 7, Shivamogga

Podar International School

I believe that there is another life in this ever-expanding universe. Every living thing is just a bunch of chemicals reacting in a certain way. The beings of other planets do not have to use oxygen to respire or glucose to function. They could breathe in chlorine or drink acids. They don’t even have to consume anything because they could be massive amoeba directly consuming nutrients. They could even have more advanced technology than our wildest dreams.

People argue that there has been no proof or sighting of any life anywhere in space. But we haven’t explored even a tiny fraction of space. For that matter, we haven’t even explored the whole of the earth.

The chance of having extraterrestrial life is extremely high, mainly due to the size of the universe. It’s hard to believe that humans are the only living beings when you can’t dismiss the strong possibility of the presence of aliens.

Yogamaya

Grade 9, Bengaluru

Vishwa Vidyapeeth

We see them in our books, textbooks, movies, shows and almost everything that has the fiction genre encompassing the speculation of alien existence. What even are aliens? The idea of life existing outside planet Earth? Or Is it simply a theory festered up by lonely or highly imaginative humans?

The existence of life outside Earth definitely seems likely but unfortunately there has been no proof of such anywhere outside the biosphere with the exception of life being sent there. Nearly everywhere on Earth, microbial life has been found but not a single cell has been found in other areas explored in the universe. Not even on Mars; 18 spaceships for research have been sent there since 1971. If there isn’t any semblance of life on Mars, the other planets might as well be inhabitable. Which is why I believe aliens don’t exist.