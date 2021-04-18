Taurus Daily Horoscope - April 18, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Unexpected pleasures, new friends make today delightful. A time to go over the pros and cons of your relationship and work out the best possible ways of strengthening it.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 5
More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India
Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS