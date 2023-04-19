Taurus Daily Horoscope - April 20, 2023

Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky colour: Beige. Lucky number: 3.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Democracy: US needs a rethink
Our autocratic public institutions
Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale
US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine
Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood
TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list
Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years
South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India becomes world’s most populous nation: UNFPA