Taurus Daily Horoscope - April 6, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
- Lucky Colour: Yellow
- Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary
Dhoni among 5 Indian players to get MCC life membership
Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained
Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A
Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level
Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state
Guinness certifies world's deepest fish
Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays