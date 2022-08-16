Taurus Daily Horoscope – August 16, 2022

Taurus Daily Horoscope – August 16, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2022, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 03:07 ist

A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around!

Lucky Colour: Ivory  

Lucky Number:   7

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Taurus Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way

Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

 