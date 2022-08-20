Taurus Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 4
