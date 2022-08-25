Taurus Daily Horoscope - August 25, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Lucky Colour: Maroon.
Lucky Number: 5.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes
17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world
North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE
Indian single malts on the rise
Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet
17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution