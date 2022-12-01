Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today’s events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 8
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate
French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list
Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks
Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study
My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant
No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row