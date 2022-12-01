Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 1, 2022

Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 01 2022, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 00:05 ist

Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today’s events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 8            

Taurus Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

