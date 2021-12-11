Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 11, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife
India will soon get its own footwear sizing system
Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations
Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope
Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector