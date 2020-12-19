Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 19, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Career matters highlighted. A time to be persuasive. Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky number: 6
