Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 19, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  • Dec 19 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 00:20 ist

Career matters highlighted. A time to be persuasive. Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure.     

Lucky colour: Pink                  

Lucky number: 6 

