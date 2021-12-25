Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Lucky Number: 7.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'
83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama
Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology
In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant
40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover
Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame