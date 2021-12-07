Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 7, 2021

Taurus Daily Horoscope - December 7, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Travel on your agenda. Avoid overspending on entertainment. Minor infections are possible. This is a good period to seek employment, a new job or work project.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

