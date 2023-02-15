Taurus Daily Horoscope – February 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Lucky Number: 5.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'
J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games
More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings
Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond
Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K
N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says
May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel