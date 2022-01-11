Taurus Daily Horoscope - January 12 | Free Online Astrology

Conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 2
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach
Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study
Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication
Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy
DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis
16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit
Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?
Comeback kings India eye history
What is our ‘Dharma’ now?
2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year