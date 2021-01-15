Taurus Daily Horoscope - January 15, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 3
China cos patent tools that can detect, track Uighurs
Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again
Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years
K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade
Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations
Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'
'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie