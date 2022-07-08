Taurus Daily Horoscope - July 8, 2022

Taurus Daily Horoscope - July 8, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 00:00 ist

Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.                                        

Lucky Colour: Jade                

Lucky Number: 2

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Taurus Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

 