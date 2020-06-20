Taurus Daily Horoscope - June 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Gem: Diamond
The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children
In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends
Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future
'Half of the world's children face violence every year'
Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19
COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states