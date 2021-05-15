Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2021

Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 15 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral.  Avoid compromising situations at work.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5                                     

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Taurus Horoscope
Zodiac
Horoscope

What's Brewing

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 