Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday
Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden
Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill
Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees
'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti