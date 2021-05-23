Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 23, 2021

Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 23, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 23 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 00:33 ist

Conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with.                   

Lucky colour: Wine   

Lucky number: 2

 

