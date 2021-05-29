Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. . A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend.
Lucky colour: Cobalt Blue
Lucky number: 3
