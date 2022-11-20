Taurus Daily Horoscope – November 20, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Taurus Daily Horoscope – November 20, 2022

  • Nov 20 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 00:00 ist
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pearl  

Lucky Number: 3

 

 

