Taurus Daily Horoscope – November 20, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.
Lucky Colour: Pearl
Lucky Number: 3
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
53rd IFFI set to open Sunday
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?
Country’s longest train to operate twice a week
A taste of the trucking life
Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup
Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi
In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night
Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world