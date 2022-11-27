Taurus Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
- Lucky Colour: Gold
- Lucky Number: 3
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nadal says 'part of his life left' when Federer retired
Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs
What is ethical animal research?
UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species
Make way for food miniacs
'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy
‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?
Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me